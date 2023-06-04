TikTok users love this hilarious clip of a woman caught dancing at work by her boss

The boss decided to have some fun and join in with the woman, who had headphones on both ears

The woman was shocked when she turned around and saw her boss dancing in front of her

A TikTok video of a woman who was surprised by her boss while dancing at work has emerged, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The video shows the woman, who works at a restaurant store, dancing with headphones on both ears, unaware that her boss had entered the room.

Cool boss walks into a Boss dancing. Photo credit: @bong2002_20 Source: TikTok

Joins her

The boss, instead of scolding her, decided to join in and dance along with her. The woman was shocked when she turned around and saw her boss dancing in front of her.

The video was posted by @bong2002_20 TikTok and it has received over 20,000 likes and 2000 comments since it as of the time of publishing the report.

Many users praised the boss for being cool and supportive of her employee.

Some also commented on how well they danced together and how cute their reaction was.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Darly reacted:

"Boss support."

@jericho said:

"Hilarious to watch and awesome too."

Jadon858588585 also commented:

"Such a cool Boss."

@miralbeljs commented:

"His bOss look when she finds out got me cracking up so hard."

