A delightful video about a Boss who pranked his employer telling her that she has been sacked has gone viral on Tiktok

In the video, the owner accused the woman of taking men to the office, hence the reason for the sack

The woman was visibly in tears over losing her job, even though she tried to explain that it was false

A Nigerian employer took her staff to the office to tell her that she has been fired for bringing a man to the office.

The accusation surprised the staff, but she pleaded guilty to what she did not do and pleaded that this would not happen again just to keep her job.

Employer pranks Staff with Sack Letter Photo credit: @tomic_world Source: Tiktok

Boss pranks Staff with sack letter

In a viral video that was shared by @tomic_world on Tiktok the lady was visibly in tears as she knelt down to apologize to her Boss even though the lady was sure she did not do what she was accused of.

After more than a minute of her constant apology, the boss finally revealed to her that it was a joke.

As of the time of this report, the video has garnered over 6000 likes and 800 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reaction from Tiktok users on the video below:

@liyya_b003 reacted:

"Like you resemble each other self."

@tomicworld wrote:

"I will prank Tinubu and INEC Chairman soon make I find out the truth about what happened in our last presidential election."

@jessij said:

"Na dis kain Boss I want oo…Dey prank me dey increase salary."

@evangelistanosike also reacted:

"please next should be engagement ring prank, you both have strong feelings for each other."

@mercysamakonga also wrote:

"I think sir love the girl marry love just."

@popularloner also said:

"The man is in love with her and I feel the girl is catching feelings…I am not sure about the girls feeling but I am sure of the man."

@user6367383 reacted:

"You just dey fall in love anyhow oga no be prank."

@Phil also wrote:

"If you are not married that's your wife, rush before another person come."

@salami also said:

"Na prank you be this but e don clear one thing for sure."

Watch the video below:

