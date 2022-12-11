Conversations about the true intentions of DJ Cuppy's new lover Ryan Taylor towards her trends online after a recent video of the boxer and a UK lady sharing private moments surfaces online

The relationship has been a point of huge interest over the last few weeks since videos of Ryan Taylor proposing to DJ Cuppy went viral

The latest update about the relationship was stirred over a video shared by a UK TikToker by the name of Fiona Michelle who is alleged to be having an affair with Ryan

A video clip alleged to be of UK TikToker Fiona Michelle and DJ Cuppy's new Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has sparked reactions online.

The video was reportedly posted on Fiona's TikTok account just weeks before the news of Ryan proposing and engaging DJ Cuppy in Dubai went viral.

Nigerians dig up an old video of DJ Cuppy's Ryan Taylor with a secret lover. Photo credit:@fionamichelle/@ryantaylor/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The emergence of the video has sparked many questions, as some have queried if Fiona was Ryan Taylor's ex or his side-chic.

While some have also queried DJ Cuppy as to how long she and Ryan had been dating before he proposed to her.

Some people have noted that if Cuppy and Ryan had been dating for months before he spilt the 'Will You Marry Me' question, then he must have been cheating on her all along.

So many questions needing several clarifications, however, with evidence seen in the video shared, something is definitely fishy about DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor's relationship.

See the viral, controversial video clip of DJ Cuppy's boyfriend and his secret lover:

See how Nigerians have reacted to the viral video of DJ Cuppy's new man and with a mystery woman

@_oluchy_:

"Not tryna hate or anything…I’m not just feeling the connection btw him and my Cuppy."

@posho_beads_fascinators:

"But dem say na so im de engage babe every eke market day,say na Cuppy be like the 12th babe e de engage."

@justjeanie_x:

"See why e no good to get tattoo."

@_smiles_xx:

"Lmao, any relationship that enters this socio medium ends up having k leg."

@fireboy_lover:

"I know that boy saw the money spent on otedola birthday and rushed to buy ring."

@queen_jay_dee:

"That’s why he is good to post your relationship so you can know how many of you are in the relationship. The same November he engaged her another woman was busy posting him."

@pepintern:

"Apparently, he’s a serial engager. Cuppy deserves happiness, hopefully he’s not playing her."

@aikscovy:

"People just wanna ruin everything.. I was happy she found love.. Las las na only me and 3 other guys loyal for this world."

@soplux7:

"Person no fit get ex again? It's obvious Nigerian no like cuppy especially ladies, see envy and jealousy everywhere. See happiness."

@nuelaugo:

"It’s hard to find genuine love when you always post wealth on the internet Some just come to be part of the story and part of the attention."

Source: Legit.ng