A confident lady has impressed people on TikTok because of her beautiful and sweet way of dancing with her waist

In a short video she posted on the platform, the lady stood outside and danced so perfectly in a way that caught attention

Her numerous fans on TikTok took to the comment section of the video to express deep admiration for her

A TikTok lady who is a skilled dancer used her waist to dance and the video has gone viral.

The 18 seconds dance video was posted by @rusticmountainliving, and it has received 46k views from her fans.

The lady danced and sweetly whined her waist. Photo credit: TikTok/@rusticmountainliving.

Apart from her impressive dance, the lady was proudly showing off her shapely body, telling people that she is 41 years old.

Lady who is 41 dances with her waist

In the video, she was standing outside a place that looked like a village setting because grasses could be seen around.

She started dancing smoothly and sweetly with her waist, whining it with so much skill and dexterity.

The lady has a jovial personality as she laughed loudly at the end of her dance in the sweet video.

Her dance quickly caught the attention of her fans on Tiktok after she posted the video on the platform.

Her fans profess undying admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gigi Hoggard said:

"You are a whole vibe."

@Samara commented:

"Can’t help but love you mon!"

@DRobinson said:

"You go girl. You got it."

@Dutch said:

"When I come to Jamaica, I will come to meet you. Big up queen!"

@Steven minott said:

"I love your vibes."

@Jimmy said:

"41 looks great on you. Making those 20-somethings jealous."

@roshane commented:

"That's it I like that."

@211970maka asked:

"You need a buddy?"

@wayne said:

"I'm coming for a visit soon. class act you have going on. Peaceful vibes."

@Mr Myaz said:

"I can't stop watching this video."

