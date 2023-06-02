A heartwarming TikTok video shows a young girl’s joy when she spots her dad in the crowd at her graduation

The little girl leaps with excitement as she sees her father among the spectators

The video captures how much a simple gesture can mean to someone

A touching video of a young girl’s emotional reunion with her father at her graduation ceremony has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the girl’s ecstatic reaction as she jumps up and down when she notices her father sitting among the audience, probably smiling proudly at her.

appearance. Photo credit: @Auntihood Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Act of support

The video demonstrates how a simple act of love and support can make a huge difference in someone’s life and happiness.

Many social media users who saw the video found the girl's reaction truly moving and indicated that they would do the same for their child too.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered almost 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@HappyLife reacted:

"She knows tete gone be there no matter what."

@DeidreMorgan said:

"RCEshe's so resilient! bring tears to my eyes knowing pieces of her story but seeing her still have a joy. She is inspiring!"

@jayduh wrote:

"Her excitement was everything 0. That was your sign that your really doing your big one w them."

@Nyjay'e commented:

"Aww Lai is the sweetest! Congratulations, we're all so proud of you!!"

@jerrijohnson628

"This speaks volumes about the impact you have in her life pure bliss."

Source: Legit.ng