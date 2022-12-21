A video clip of an Oyinbo actor crying while on set during a recent movie shoot has gone viral as he was seen looking scared and hooked after an interaction with a movie director

The dumbfounded white man who didn't know why his director ferociously came at him was almost apologetic for a crime he didn't commit until he found out that it was a joke

However, it was found out later in the clip that the attack on the white man was a pre-planned prank to celebrate his birthday on set

A recent video of an Oyinbo man that was made to cry by the way his birthday was celebrated by his Nigerian friends while on location to shoot a movie has gone viral online.

The Oyinbo actor, who took to his social media page to share videos of himself on the day the incident happened, noted that he almost cried.

A video clip of an Oyinbo man crying after getting pranked by his Nigerian boss has sparked emotions online. Photo credit:@saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip he shared, the Oyinbo man looked scared as the set director came at him ferociously, ordering him to leave his set.

The director could also be heard accusing the Oyinbo man of doing something that he had done a day before and was repeating it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, when it seemed like things were about to escalate with the white man getting teary, other people gathered and started singing birthday songs for the Oyinbo man.

Watch the tragic-sweet viral moment of the Oyinbo actor crying below as his colleagues prank him:

See how Nigerians reacted to the birthday prank video that got made an Oyinbo man cry

@onaziogenyi:

"The man body just weak, say na which kind wahala be dis self?"

@official_ikechukwu:

"Omo bros don die finish him body just dey tanda still. I saw his spirit leave. Na when dem dey sing spirit come return . He lucky spirit no reach heaven."

@kingberrykarter:

"Omo I felt bad for the man o."

@princess_yanga:

"What if e BP con rise?"

@iam_nnadiekwe_okoronkwo31:

"All this one na oyibo? All this Lebanese and Indian Una dey call oyibo?"

@queenstar____:

"Why the unnecessary tension?? Y’all know these white people re very emotional.. what if he collapsed during this rubbish??"

@grant_chekwass:

"E pain me ....innocent man, our own surprise is always aggressive, I never see."

@itzporchiaa:

"I cried I hate bully! This prank is too expensive."

Fans React as a Video of DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo Lover and a UK TikToker Getting Freaky Emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip alleged to be of UK TikToker Fiona Michelle and DJ Cuppy's new Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has sparked reactions online.

The video was reportedly posted on Fiona's TikTok account weeks before the news of Ryan proposing and engaging DJ Cuppy in Dubai went viral.

The emergence of the video has sparked many questions, as some have queried if Fiona was Ryan Taylor's ex or his side-chic.

Source: Legit.ng