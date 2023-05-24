Nigerian YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, has reacted after being slammed heavily by Nigerians over his recent interview

Emdee was called out by angry Nigerians on Twitter for selling out Nigerians to the United Kingdom (UK) Government

The YouTuber alleged that most Nigerians are using the Masters' route as a sure way to gain entry into the European country

A Nigerian YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, has shared his excitement about the uproar which trailed his recent interview.

The YouTuber from Osun state who migrated to the UK, granted an interview where he boldly alleged that most Nigerians are using the Masters route as a ploy to gain entry into the European country.

Emdee Tiamiyu addresses Nigerians Photo credit: Emdee Tiamiyu

Source: Twitter

Recall that the UK government on Tuesday, May 23, announced that Nigerians and other international students will no longer be allowed to come with family members while on a Masters degree program.

Emdee Tiamiyu who spoke to the BBC supported the ban as he claimed that many Nigerians relocating to the UK use schooling as a ploy to gain entry into the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This provoked Nigerians who came for him on different social media and blasted him for being an enemy to his 'brothers' in Nigeria.

Reacting to the hate however, Emdee noted that he has been enjoying the publicity as many people have been sharing his videos on YouTube.

"People wey never share any of my videos ever don dey share am today! Negative energy is awesome. Thank you", he wrote.

Social media reactions

Adebukola.x said:

"See werey nose like Room/parlour self contain."

Nnenna_blinks_ stated:

"To the people following him and increasing his following. What is the colour of your problem."

Teenuola wrote:

"To think he’s not on private yet his followers keep skyrocketing, Nigerians are insulting him and still following him. Person wey una suppose unfollow!"

Sexy_laise commented:

"Oloribu, see his face like old Ogbomosho road."

Musteecars added:

"Make we gather report all his account from citizens of a country! What a shame."

See his tweet below:

Nigerian man cries out after relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who moved to the United Kingdom has cried out that he needs money to catch a flight back home as he does not want to remain there anymore. Speaking to a Nigerian lady on a UK street, the frustrated man cited his inability to get a job as his reason for wanting a return home.

He lamented that he had tried and concluded that there was no job in the UK. He showed the lady a complementary card, saying he has a school in Benin. He added that he needed £500 (N281,129) to catch a flight home.

He reiterated his resolve to leave there as soon as he gets money for the flight, saying he wants to see his friends in Nigeria. "I no wan stay here again," he said. The lady who interviewed him shared the clip on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng