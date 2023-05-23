An abroad-based Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok showing what Canada looks like by 9.pm

In the video, the street was bright as if it was just 6 pm and people were still walking on the road

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who admired the serenity of the environment and wished to visit soon

A Nigerian man who recently relocated to Canada has shared his experience in the country.

He shared a video via his TikTok account @isasanizanani to reveal what Canada looks like at 9 at night.

Man shares video of Canada at 9pm Photo credit: @isasanizamani/TikTok, Blessing Gabriel/ Getty images

In the video, the street was not dark at all and the time could be mistaken as 5 or 6 pm. Some people also moved on the road in the video.

While sharing the clip, the young man compared the country to Ibadan in Nigeria and expressed his happiness over the kind of weather in Canada

This short clip has attracted lots of reactions from netizens who wished to be there soon.

Social media reactions

@olushola said:

"Visiting here soon in Jesus' name."

@octopus5003 wrote:

"Lol, this is called longer day and shorter night bro."

@Lovelyshaddy added:

"Ibadan no be Nigeria."

@ackandidi reacted:

"Road clear..no police no police."

@DollyP added:

"Omo Ibadan ni Canada."

@starmor2 commented:

"I was wondering when I was watching UK matches I notice the weather at 8 pm looks so different then I google there time in uk."

@nanakofi527 said:

"My next destination in Jesus name."

@Festus replied:

"U don't know anything jare, it's happening everywhere both home and abroad, that's called longer day and shorter night Guy."

@amazonboycott said:

"Canada is boring freezing cold high taxes racism a terrible place to live and visit boycott."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man in Canada raises money to help students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian academic living in Canada has raised N1.3 million to assist Nigerian students wishing to study abroad.

The man named Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that the money would go into financing students' international passports. This is against the background that some students who desire to study abroad find it hard to raise money to pay for their Nigerian passports. An international passport is one of the requirements for anyone wishing to travel out of Nigeria.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Dr Igbalajobi said the money raised through kind donors will be used to assist at least 100 students. According to him, the target amount is N3 million. His words: "The goal is to support 100 candidates from low middle income countries. Looking at International passport for now in Nigeria, we can say 3million target. We have been able to raise 1.1 million as of today."

