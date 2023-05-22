A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on social media to show the moment he called his ex-girlfriend

Immediately the lady picked up the call, he brought out a stainless plate and spoon and began to hit them together

Many netizens who came across the surprising video reiterated that he was the toxic person in the relationship

A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he reached out to his former girlfriend.

The young man stored her contact as "werey ex" and decided to reach out to her via phone call.

Man calls ex-girlfriend on phone Photo credit: @Juanmonino/Getty images, Mufasatundeednut/Instagram

Source: UGC

She innocently picked up the call only for him to bring out a stainless plate and spoon which he hit together to make a loud noise.

While sharing the video, he captioned it:

"There's no peace for the wicked."

Netizens who watched the video claimed that he was the toxic person to be able to pull off such a weird drama.

Social media reactions

_ola_of_lagos_ said:

"I don’t know why people use to hate on their Ex. You guys should make peace and go each other way peacefully life no hard. You can even still support each other with funds and all. Haaaa who stone me but Fr I’m serious make peace with your ex life no harddddddd."

Lil_scopper wrote:

"I believe he still love the girl though. That’s all love."

Good_girl_soso reacted:

"I nor fit hate my ex o na him save me today o. God bless him."

Iamsmade noted:

"Some relationships can drive you MAD."

Lolardey_1 reacted:

"Why do people hate on their exes'. Mine're always cool with me. My recent ex even help me financially when I needed help."

@jenny_doufa added:

"He's obviously still into her."

Watch the video below:

Man phones his ex-girlfriend after moving abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected thing her ex-boyfriend did that left her shocked.

The lady, @TheOnlyKemi, said her ex-boyfriend wanted to do a video call with her for two weeks but she kept ignoring him. When she eventually consented, the dressed-up man told her that he was already abroad, showed off his wife and bade goodbye just like that.

She wrote via Twitter: "My ex has been calling me on a video call for over 2 weeks, and I have been ignoring it, eventually, I picked, dis guy was all dressed up sitting beside a woman and he said “hello, I just wanted to tell u with proof that I'm now abroad and this is my wife. bye”.

Source: Legit.ng