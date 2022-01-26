BBNaija season 5 star, Terseer Kiddwaya, has shared his opinion about the toxicity in the entertainment industry

The reality star advised his colleagues to take care of their mental health and work on themselves when necessary

Kidd also advised that they can take a break when necessary and stay away from certain activities

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Kiddwaya has penned a candid letter to his dear colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The reality star revealed that the industry is very toxic and one needs to take care of oneself while working to overcome the toxicity.

Kiddwaya has shared a piece of advice with his colleagues. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya gave the advice via a tweet and maintained that it is normal to withdraw from some social activities only to take care of one's mental health.

His message on Twitter reads:

"This industry is very toxic. But what's more toxic is you getting caught up in the toxicity. It's ok to take a break. It's ok not to go to the club. It's ok to not be seen. In the name of your mental health. Work on yourself physically, mentally and spiritually."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Kiddwaya's remarks about the industry.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Unlimitedeniola:

"Is he now in the industry or he thought having been to the BBNaija House to contest made him an automatic stakeholder in the industry?"

Troyfatty:

"Absolutely true, leave toxicity n take a break."

Ijjoy:

"Wetin concern us ??? Just do what makes you comfortable as a human."

Estylo_collectionz:

"Me sef go soon drop my own for my fellow vendors."

Fragrance_by_amoke:

"They will come for him now."

Source: Legit.ng