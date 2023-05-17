A young Nigerian man showed up in style as he remembered his former girlfriend on the day she signed out of school

He came prepared and made her signing-out day special with his money as he expressed joy at seeing her again

Many ladies who watched the video showered encomiums on the man, urging other exes to take a cue from him

A Nigerian lady got a lovely treat from her ex-boyfriend as she signed out of Imo State University, Owerri.

Her ex showed up to celebrate her signing out and sprayed wads of cash on her, causing a stir on campus.

He caused quite a stir at her school. Photo Credit: @gifted_59

According to him, he turned up for his ex because she tried while they were dating. He added that he was happy to see her again.

The video of him spraying cash on her on campus has earned him the admiration of many people, especially ladies. They urged their exes to learn from his example.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to ex-boyfriend turning up for ex's graduation

user41800748131155 said:

"When u see like this he want her bk."

beautyspecial said:

"Nor be another people dey pick the money so."

user7126333889088 said:

"My ex boyfriend was like, when we were dating I was poor and you stood by me, me..n this guy sends me money now like eeh."

liyahskot_ said:

"I love you for that thanks for appreciating her bro."

queen chizzy said:

"Wish all ex will have this kind of heart..omo."

godslovesundayakp said:

"Go an married her nah."

esohe123 said:

"You do well for her body god bless."

Source: Legit.ng