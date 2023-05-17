A heartwarming video seen on social media showed the lovely way a father rejoiced over his daughter's academic feat

The proud man showed great strength as he lifted her in his arms and remained in that position for a while

Many ladies gushed over the father-daughter moment, while others marvelled over the strength the man demonstrated

A trending video of a Nigerian man carrying his daughter in his arms has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, identified as Judith, recently signed out from school and ran to her father in public upon seeing him.

Her dad lifted her excitedly. Photo Credit: @muanya34

As she got close to him, the man immediately swept her off her feet with great strength as he rejoiced with her in his arms.

The father and daughter shared the lovely moment, not minding stares from passers-by.

The clip has gone viral, with over 465k views at the time of making this report.

Reactions to the graduation photo

vivianasogwa Adabekee said:

"I love my father too and he loves me more.

"He will do same for me."

Mickymira said:

"Awwww see the lovely way he carried his bby daughter up with lots of joy."

Prosper Emonena said:

"Your papa get power sha..."

Emma's beauty S said:

"Awwwn.

"Your dad is strong o."

Badgirlrae said:

"To us that didn’t experience fatherly love may our husbands be the best dad to our children and us."

His personal ashawo said:

"Your good oooh he never believed i was in school and didnt support in any way until i graduated and he didn’t come."

mhizphynex said:

''Only God knows how many times i watched this if only all father's where like this."

okoro_margaret said:

"Dam.n i saw you yesterday when your dad carried you that was sweet you know."

