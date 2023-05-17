A young man has generated massive comments on TikTok after sharing a video showing him helping out at home

As a way to make his wife rest from house chores, the man packed all their baby's dirty clothes and washed them in the bathroom

Many women who watched his clip wished their future husbands would be as understanding and kind as him

A Nigerian man whose wife just had a baby shared a short video that captured the moment he helped with house chores.

The man (@wealthykid237) revealed that after he overheard his wife talking about doing their baby's laundry the following day, he decided to do it as a surprise for her.

Women praised the man for helping his wife wash clothes. Photo source: @wealthykid237

Kind husband helps wife

A video he shared on TikTok showed the woman sleeping in her wrapper as he washed the clothes. After he was done with the laundry, he placed them on the clothes hanger.

The lovely husband said that surprises come in different ways. According to him, they do not always have to be about money, a car, or an iPhone.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

candybar416 said:

"And then there's my husband, just eating and farting."

FaReeD AndaM said:

"May you find washing machine money this month."

Nefi said:

"She’s so blessed to have u. Make my future husband support me like dis o️. Urhobo men will never, I come in peace."

Sad girl said:

"Omoh northing much to ask for,just a carrying and helping man."

vickypearl said:

"God bless all supporting husband and father."

Princess77 said:

"Where una de find this kind love na."

deborahogunmola98 said:

"My husband does this! Assists me so much wit house work."

Ezenma Caleb said:

"Buy washing machine when money comes, or you go get a maid bro."

zazzys_touch said:

"Nice one bro, brotherhood is proud of you."

GRACE said:

"U are indeed a real savior and blessing to ur wife."

