After going abroad, a Nigerian man remembered his ex-girlfriend and treated her to a shocker via video call

Before the video call, he tried for about two weeks to get the lady's attention but she kept ignoring him

However, his showcase via the video call made the lady look back on her decision to end their relationship with joy

A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected thing her ex-boyfriend did that left her shocked.

The lady, @TheOnlyKemi, said her ex-boyfriend wanted to do a video call with her for two weeks but she kept ignoring him.

He did a video call with her. Photo Credit: Abdulrazaq Balogun, Jonathan Erasmus

Source: Getty Images

When she eventually consented, the dressed-up man told her that he was already abroad, showed off his wife and bade goodbye just like that. She wrote via Twitter:

"My ex has been calling me on a video call for over 2weeks, and I have been ignoring it, eventually, I picked, dis guy was all dressed up sitting beside a woman and he said “hello, I just wanted to tell u with proof that I'm now abroad and this is my wife. bye”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I'm still shocked."

When a netizen asked her how she felt about what he did, she replied:

"Makes me feel happy I left him ☺️ the best decision ever... He is married, abroad, and still pained."

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Dibe101 said:

"Wow.

"Very nice.

"He has finally gotten someone better than you, more loyal and caring."

@Diego_tse said:

"You must have treated him so badly before he left the country. I think what he did was actually a revenge, men are sweet souls, we ain’t heartless on G…"

@oladapo_hussein said:

"You sure you never showed him some bad attitudes when you guys were dating or you left him for a guy that’s way above him when you were dating thinking he can’t make it too?"

@AdigunEmmanuel6 said:

"Funny how he is visiting you at a place you don't longer exist in. God got you dearie."

@lohrita said:

"I dated a guy like this. broke up but anytime bro buys a new car he comes to my street, drive around just so I see him. if I’m at school he still drives all the way to show me his car. At a point I had to tell him to stop showing off his friends car. He was a proper showoff."

Nigerian man begs his ex 6 years after he dumped her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had approached his ex for mercy years after dumping her.

In a touching video seen on TikTok, he was accompanied by a content creator as he went on his knees to plead with the lady.

He said his marriage had been challenging and his wife was yet to get pregnant or deliver a baby, which made him conclude his ex may be responsible. The lady, however, denied his allegations, saying she only handed him over to God after he dumped her.

Source: Legit.ng