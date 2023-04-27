Global site navigation

"The Best Decision Ever": Nigerian Man Phones His Ex-Girlfriend after Moving Abroad, Gives Her a Big Shock
"The Best Decision Ever": Nigerian Man Phones His Ex-Girlfriend after Moving Abroad, Gives Her a Big Shock

by  Victor Duru
  • After going abroad, a Nigerian man remembered his ex-girlfriend and treated her to a shocker via video call
  • Before the video call, he tried for about two weeks to get the lady's attention but she kept ignoring him
  • However, his showcase via the video call made the lady look back on her decision to end their relationship with joy

A Nigerian lady has shared the unexpected thing her ex-boyfriend did that left her shocked.

The lady, @TheOnlyKemi, said her ex-boyfriend wanted to do a video call with her for two weeks but she kept ignoring him.

He did a video call with her. Photo Credit: Abdulrazaq Balogun, Jonathan Erasmus
When she eventually consented, the dressed-up man told her that he was already abroad, showed off his wife and bade goodbye just like that. She wrote via Twitter:

"My ex has been calling me on a video call for over 2weeks, and I have been ignoring it, eventually, I picked, dis guy was all dressed up sitting beside a woman and he said “hello, I just wanted to tell u with proof that I'm now abroad and this is my wife. bye”.

"I'm still shocked."

When a netizen asked her how she felt about what he did, she replied:

"Makes me feel happy I left him ☺️ the best decision ever... He is married, abroad, and still pained."

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Dibe101 said:

"Wow.
"Very nice.
"He has finally gotten someone better than you, more loyal and caring."

@Diego_tse said:

"You must have treated him so badly before he left the country. I think what he did was actually a revenge, men are sweet souls, we ain’t heartless on G…"

@oladapo_hussein said:

"You sure you never showed him some bad attitudes when you guys were dating or you left him for a guy that’s way above him when you were dating thinking he can’t make it too?"

@AdigunEmmanuel6 said:

"Funny how he is visiting you at a place you don't longer exist in. God got you dearie."

@lohrita said:

"I dated a guy like this. broke up but anytime bro buys a new car he comes to my street, drive around just so I see him. if I’m at school he still drives all the way to show me his car. At a point I had to tell him to stop showing off his friends car. He was a proper showoff."

Nigerian man begs his ex 6 years after he dumped her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had approached his ex for mercy years after dumping her.

In a touching video seen on TikTok, he was accompanied by a content creator as he went on his knees to plead with the lady.

He said his marriage had been challenging and his wife was yet to get pregnant or deliver a baby, which made him conclude his ex may be responsible. The lady, however, denied his allegations, saying she only handed him over to God after he dumped her.

Source: Legit.ng

