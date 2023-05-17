A 16-year-old Nigerian teenager has broken five Guinness World Records in the sports category of football

A number of his records happened as a member of a team, while one was given to him for the most consecutive backward handsprings with a football between the legs.

Despite the boy's numerous exploits, he is still poor and currently an apprentice in Abia due to a lack of support

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy, Vincent Okezie, has come into media light as Hilda Baci's 100-hour cooking record trends online.

A popular Nigerian content creator, Lucky Udu, shared photos of him on Facebook and revealed that despite having broken multiple Guinness Records at a young age, Okezie's life has not changed for the better.

Many wondered why he is not popular. Photo source: Lucky Udu, Vincent Okezie

It was revealed that he is currently a mechanic apprentice. Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo reached out to a number on the boy's Facebook page and spoke to his manager and coach, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, to confirm if he was indeed a record breaker. Before sharing details of the boy's feats, he said:

"Vincent truely has five records. He supports himself as a mechaic and football after school."

5 Guinness World Records by Vincent Okezie

Below are, therefore five the five records the 16-year-old has broken:

Most consecutive backwards handsprings with a football between the legs. Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person (129 Passes). Most over and under pass of a football (soccer ball) with feet touching in one minute (team of two). Most transfers of football (soccer balls) spun on the finger in 30 seconds (team of two). Most football (soccer) 'around the world' tricks with arms linked (team of two) by Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie

On one of his records, Guinness said:

"The most consecutive passes of a football (soccer ball) between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person is 129, achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie (all Nigeria), in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, on 11 March 2022."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his success on Facebook

Moses Gargba said:

"I thought winning Guinness world record comes with great benefits. Someone should pls enlighten me of the benefits."

Kelechi Okoro said:

"The difference between Hilda’s case and his is intentionality. It’s one thing to achieve a great feat and it’s another thing to make noise about it!"

Ndifreke Mathew said:

"This is not ordinary let's not deceive ourselves. Someone who has archived all these is not supposed to be hidden. Somethings we don't know might be involved."

Kenneth Onyekachi Ugwu said:

"Nd someone was celebrated by everyone including our politicians for only one cooking award just because of big nyansh. Nigeria!!!"

Annabel G. Roberts said:

"O my goodness. May the Almighty God bless and locate you to your destiny helper in Jesus mighty name. Amen. Congrats dear."

People prayed as Hilda Baci cooked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as famous Hilda embarked on her goal to break the world record for the longest hours a person had ever cooked, people in Celestial white garments held a prayer session for her.

They assembled in front of her cooking station as they went deep into prayer. In a video shared by @the.chocolategod, the church people went on their knees with their hands stretched out.

As they prayed, other people joined in the session. It was a beehive of activities at the cooking arena.

