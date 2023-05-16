A video of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, getting a celebrity appraisal after breaking a Guinness World Record has surfaced

In the viral clip shared on TikTok, the celebrity was spotted with soldiers and huge bouncers who protected her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many expressing their love for Hilda

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has become a celebrity after achieving a massive milestone.

The pretty lady from Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, had embarked on a cook-a-thon in Amore Gardens, Lagos state, to break a Guinness World Record.

Hilda Baci steps out in entourage. Photo credit: @the_esiaga

Source: TikTok

Just yesterday, she achieved the milestone after cooking for 100 hours to beat the previous Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.

A video shared by @the_esiaga shows the happy chef getting a premium treatment following the completion of her cook-a-thon.

Soldiers and bouncers surrounded her to protect her as fans gathered to glimpse the determined lady who fought hard to break a World record.

Social media reactions

@mhizlovely50 said:

"You broke the record for keeping us updated from d beginning till d end congratulations."

@thisismarykira stated:

"If nah me all those bouncers go carry me for back after boiling just rice."

@batuzee reacted:

"I’m sure she came to the venue without escort, she became a celebrity within 4 days, God is great."

@roseelandd said:

'Was rooting for her all the way from BROOKLYN! Seeing her people gather to support was truly heartwarming. Congratulations! @Hilda Baci."

@debby_lambo said:

"Even the former holder no sabi walk like this after she was done back in 2019, omo people carried her ooo. This babe is strong abeg."

@kumiwaa13 added:

"The support from her country was massive, congratulations to the team. congratulations to her for setting a new record. We are proud of you dear."

Watch the video below:

