It was an emotion-filled moment for foodpreneur Hilda Baci as she finally broke the Guinness World Record set by Lata Tondon

Tondon had on September 7, 2019 set the longest cooking time record by an individual after her marathon cook-a-thon which lasted 87 hours and 45 minutes

A video capturing perfectly capturing the moment Hilda clocked 87 hours and 45 minutes of non-stop cooking has melted hearts

Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey has become the unofficial holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time for an individual after breaking the record set by India's Lata Tondon.

In the early hours of Monday 15, 2023, the Akwa Ibom indigene caught up with Tondon's 2019 record of 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Hilda was emotional as she broke the record. Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

The daring chef however did not stop there but kept cooking and is on course to set a new record in the category.

Influencer Tunde Ednut shared a video showing the emotional moment the 27-year-old sociology graduate equalled and broke Tondon's record.

The crowd erupted for joy and applause rent the air as it was announced while an emotional Hilda held her palms together and said silent words.

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions on social media

@demoladex said:

"The support should tell you that bad politicians are the ones planting tribal hatred among us. See how everyone is supporting her without tribal questions? Congrats, lady."

@designtactics_interiors said:

"Amazing God. If you believe in yourself and stay focused, there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Hilda never gave up on Hilda, she kept the fire burning and the food rolling. Maximum respect."

@ego_oyibo280 said:

"Pls guys who knows the name of her assistant on IG he just gain a follower. Those who stood by you through the hurdles of life are your real MVPs.

"Congratulations Hilda."

@edopride said:

"Wow! Happy For The Nigeria and The Nigerian Youth…her name will go down in History as a record breaker and this achievement will inspire many others to push themselves beyond their limits… CONGRATS on breaking a Guinness book of Records!!!"

@kvng_onyin said:

"She did it, her kitchen assistant did it, her manager did it. Everyone out there making sure everything went well did it all thank you everyone."

Lata Tondon sends encouraging words to Hilda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the previous holder of the longest cooking time record by an individual Lata Tondon had sent a message to Nigeria's Hilda.

The journey, which started on May 11th in Lagos state, witnessed Hilda Baci going through different stress levels and emotional torture to break the existing record.

Tondon set a record when she cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but Baci has cooked for over 87 hours and still counting.

Tondon, in her message to Hilda Baci, gave her a shout-out on Instagram and wished her all the best.

