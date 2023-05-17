Afrobeats sensation Rema continues to set new standards as he bags a huge number of monthly listeners on Spotify

The rave of the moment currently beats American superstar Jay Z on the international streaming platform

Fans and music lovers took to social media to share their excitement as they deliberated on Rema’s track record

Nigerian fast-rising superstar Rema has buzzed the internet lately as a recent development in his craft made it to the blogs.

The Mavins hotshot has acquired a huge number of listeners on the international streaming platform Spotify, which has superseded that of American hip-hop icon Jay Z.

Rema has over 40 million monthly listeners, while Jay-Z has over 36 million.

Internet users react to Rema and Jayz's comparison

emperor_olatunde:

"Una fit talk say Rema big pass Jay Z now Oponu Eniyan. "

unknown_____yg:

"U no know how many people de India."

ifeoluwa0149:

"Stop comparing all these young ones with the OGs in the name, God want punisshhh una ."

ajwumixx:

"Lol jayz last album release is in 2017, Rema never even comot Benin then. Una don mad with all this dumb comparisons."\

worryless0101:

"Una don start I no Dey there sha."

damare_yk:

"lol jay z go buy Marvins."

