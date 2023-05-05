A captivating video of a small-sized girl taking over a show with her amazing dance styles has gone viral on social media

In the buzzing video, the girl rocked a blue dress while getting the attention of the crowd with her dance moves

The video has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who were astonished by her energy and boldness

A unique young girl has gone viral on social media after dancing happily and entertaining people during an occasion.

The girl who wore a blue dress stole the show and danced very energetically despite her small stature.

Small-sized girl dances in video Photo credit: @overcomer325

Source: TikTok

Her unique dance moves and free spirit attracted the attention of the guests who sprayed her some money in appreciation.

The video shared by @overcomer325 on TikTok has attracted lots of comments from netizens who were surprised at the little girl's energy and boldness.

Others however claimed that the short girl was up to 30 years.

Social media reactions

@honeyyoung14 said:

"This one don reach 30yrs ooo."

@successful savage added:

"Is the head for me."

@Mira reacted:

"Why did I laugh when they placed the money on her head."

@Chichi bae replied:

"Happiness is free."

@Amara said:

"Why dem Dey spray am money on top e head."

@LUCIOMA wrote:

"Nawa oo una con Dey make me feel like I no sabi dance."

@dennis__ said:

"30 years old woman."

@Blossy said:

"Their bae can never."

@fayokocha added:

"Make una wizkid come use am for e music video make the song for sweet well well."

@hot Natasha commented:

"Is the energy for me go girl."

@Rashidatu Mansara502 added:

"She gave them a show."

@veronica b replied:

"I love her she's amazing and its the vibe for me."

@OgorVanessaA added:

"How did you guys concentrate on the dance steps."

@My legend reacted:

"Marlians come forward."

@ayumregina added:

"The thing shock me."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Kizz Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng