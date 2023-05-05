A heartwarming video of a young black lady dancing so energetically to a song has gone viral on social media

In the video, she appeared in a short jean skirt, a black polo, a pink wig and a nice sneakers as she showcased her elegant dance moves

The video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens who found her moves and energy fascinating

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady has showcased her dance moves in an adorable video she posted on TikTok app.

In the video which she posted via her official TikTok account@teezeloco, she danced energetically and happily to an Afrobeat song.

Lady showcases dance moves Photo credit: @teezeloco

Source: TikTok

She appeared smart with a denim skirt, a polo, sneakers and a pink wig. The pretty dancer captured hearts as she danced tirelessly outdoors with good vibes.

The dance clip has stirred so many reactions on social media from netizens who admired her vigour and energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@nubian wrote:

"She keeps going and going, full of energy ASE."

@Emmahsky1738 said:

"I love you girl."

@it'z solo wise fear to added:

"Omo is only last step for me, I nearly fall Aje, u just finish me with the last step I swear. Chail can u teach me?"

@inno_dat_guy commented:

"It's the goodie for me."

@user57095461303943:

"You nailed on it."

@championomar709 commented:

"Gud dancer."

@nzecharlse replied:

"You can dance. Ur vibe killer."

@pumpkin9543 said:

"Enjoy life Teeze."

@queen bee added:

"Very vibrant."

Watch the video below:

Chubby lady in blue beret dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sweet dance video posted on May 2 by @bosslady2023 has gone viral and attracted 18k likes on TikTok. She took giant strides and then went off with a strong dance that impressed many of her fans.

She was driving in her car when it was as if she felt the urge to dance, so she pulled over. Once she had safely parked her car, she came out swiftly and walked to the tarred pavement. She started dancing to a Makosa tune, shaking her waist in a spectacular way that left her audience entertained.

Apart from her dance, her fantastic dress also drew attention. She was wearing a two-toned blue outfit featuring what appeared to be a sleeveless shirt over a catsuit. Although her dance was short, as it lasted a little over 15 seconds, it was still profoundly entertaining.

Source: Legit.ng