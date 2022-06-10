A pretty little girl has stunned many Nigerians on social media after showing off her incredible dancing skills

In the heartwarming video making rounds online, the little girl stormed the stage with her classmates for a dance performance

As soon as Kizz Daniel's Buga started playing, the little took off and stole the entire show with her dance styes and body movement

A little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played.

While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her.

People react

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Amara Onuegbu wrote:

"Omo she stole the entire show. Na this kind pikin I wan born wey go dey give me joy everyday."

Jackson Onoja said:

"She is so talented. She should be taken to a dance school to improve her performance. She will do wonders if she is groomed."

Cynthiasthriftstore noted:

"Fire dancer. Kizz Daniel please we have another winner oooo. See as other kids dey look her."

Tarrywhite stated:

"Other children be like I thought we were in this together how dare you leave us behind? This is so cute to watch."

ChiomaDuru17 added:

"Wow she dey dance oooo. This is so beautiful. She get better dance talent."

Little girl who dances in front of her mum's shop after school to attract customers causes stir, video emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians are rallying support for a little girl whose dance showcase in front of her mum's shop made it to the net and went viral.

In a short video @gossipmilltv shared on Instagram, the kid impressed people gathered around her mum's shop with different popular Nigerian dance steps, including legwork.

Netizens who appeared to be familiar with the talented kid said her mother's shop is situated in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

