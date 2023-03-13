A video shows a little girl dancing with so much confidence while her father watched in admiration

The man watched with so much pride while his daughter, who is naturally talented, danced and made him happy

The video, which was posted on TikTok has now been viewed more than 1.8 million times by dance lovers

A naturally talented and confident little girl who danced for her father has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful little girl was seen dancing sweetly in a video posted on the platform by @tjvr01.

The little girl dances for her dad as he watches with pride. Photo credit: TikTok/@tjvr01.

Source: TikTok

It seemed the girl's father challenged her to dance so that he could see the talent in her and she proved that she is a good dancer.

Girl who danced for her father goes viral on TikTok

She was standing very close to her father when the music started playing, and she picked her dance in earnest.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The girl was dressed in beautiful shorts and a blue cropped top. She turned around and moved her body like an adult that has been dancing for many years.

After seeing how good his daughter is on the dance floor, the man nodded his head in satisfaction, pride and approval.

Meanwhile, the video has sparked mixed reactions from TikTok users. While others praised the little girl, many condemned her father for watching his daughter dance the way she did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@008643$245 said:

"I think am just too protective,I can't allow my hubby to look at his own daughter like that."

@user8817811217301 reacted:

"Call me old school but that's soo wrong."

@ROZIE commented:

"I see nothing wrong."

@Anette Skirv said:

"Awesome. Naturally talented. Perfect dance moves!!"

@Sanchez commented:

"But she has done nothing just mere dancing."

@Beryl Jireh said:

"Protect your daughter please she's very beautiful."

@Nakirinya faridah said:

"She killed it."

Video shows lady dancing at a party

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced in a sweet way during a party.

The lady was dressed in a white gown which made her to look very beautiful and to stand out.

A lot of people turned and focused their attention on the lady so as to enjoy her beautiful moves.

Source: Legit.ng