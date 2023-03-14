A trending video of a cute girl with a small stature has stolen the heart of many people on social media

In the video, the little girl was spotted walking down a street as people watched and filmed her in action

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with many insisting that the little girl is adorable

A small-sized little girl has warmed the hearts of many on TikTok with her cuteness.

A video which has been going viral online showed the little girl walking down a street in a grand style as people watched and cheered her on.

With a huge smile on her face, the happy girl smiled at everyone and someone filmed her in action.

Social media reactions

@annawhyte671 said:

"She is adorable, I hope keeps good help, cute as a button."

@amyevans088 commented:

"Beautiful girl she looks like she is a busy girl."

@www.titok.combabes wrote:

"Omg what a cutee."

@susselydiniz said:

"She is so cute God bless her."

Lady with small stature storms her children's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of twins has melted hearts on social media with a recent video shared via her TikTok page.

The lady with a small stature wrote her final paper in school and thought it wise to celebrate with her kids. In a heartwarming video, she stormed her children's school, and they got so excited and emotional to see her.

The happy kids signed on their mother's white shirt while praying and hugging her. Sharing the video via her page @mowafade, the happy mum said: "So I went to their school for them to know their mum is a graduate!"

