A video shared online shows the moment a Nigerian lady made a captivating remix of a popular song

The talented lady identified as @ijin_daaya on TikTok decided to sing a cover of Davido's Unavailable hit song

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok massively applauded her over the captivating remix

A Nigerian lady identified as @ijin_daaya has captured hearts with her recent video shared on TikTok.

In the cute video which was shared via her official account, the lady made a captivating remix of ace singer, Davido's Unavailable hit song.

Lady makes remix of Davido's Unavailable Photo credit: @ijin_daaya

Source: TikTok

In her captivating cover, the talented lady added a new verse to the song and many people who listened to it loved it.

The viral video showed the lady dressed in bum shorts and sitting on a chair while singing the remix with a microphone.

"If money dey table, my win is stable. I am unshakable. Na me be ewu", part of her remix says.

Social media reactions

@joyelemi said:

"Raw talent, when I see someone doing what I don't know how to do I appreciate."

@timicollins8 stated:

"We the dancers association needs a speed up on this."

@mhizpresh754 reacted:

"In my brain i sing like her, bt real life i fit shame u join ya family."

@princessomotolani10 stated:

"Babe, my mind is telling me that you will be call with OBO to do this, just let me be your manager."

@dodotitilope reacted:

"I’m going straight to Davido’s place he needs to hear this whatttt? So."

@britneydebbs1 stated:

"You killed it babygirl make davido just find you abeg."

@elijahidoko315 said:

"@davido needs to see this shekpe. Only him can make something out of this raw gold."

@babynurse125 added:

"Hw una dey take discover talent cus it seems me i dont knw hw to do anytin i only breath nd eat."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng