A man who refused to give up after repeatedly failing the Joint Admission Matriculation Board exam has finally made it

The man was said to have written the examination four times and only succeeded in the 5th attempt

When news broke in his area that he passed the examination with a score of 270, a lot of people gathered to rejoice with him

An Instagram video posted on May 4 shows a young man who scored 270 in JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME.

A caption on the video posted by @gossipmilltv revealed that the man had written JAMB four times.

The man was said to have written JAMB 5 times before scoring 270. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

The fact that the young man refused to give up on the exam has made the video go viral and inspired many people online.

Man who wrote JAMB-UTME 5 times finally passes

In the video, people came together to rejoice with the man when he finally checked his result and discovered that he had passed the examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was jubilation in the air as people shouted at the top of their voices, chanting their congratulations.

Instagram users joined the celebration as they took to the comment section to congratulate the young man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@opefinest said:

"But in life, no matter the news! Always stay silent! Nobody really loves you! Cos inside. A man's heart! We have good/bad thoughts!"

@loretta_etor commented:

"Congratulations o, just pray Nigeria universities don’t change your plans and the course you intend to study."

@pkawilliams said:

"Na small thing dey make man happy."

@mokwuah reacted:

"That doesn’t mean Nigeria will give him admission sha."

@karo_okogbe said:

"Who be e plug? There is no way you will fail jamb 5 times and later score 270, let’s tell ourselves the truth, and leave God out of the matter."

@mc_warriboy1 said:

"My worst mistake in life was attending Nigeria university… that’s a waste of time."

Brilliant Nigerian man makes 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student made a first class at the University of Benin.

The student, Solomon Simeon Irabor, graduated with a CGPA of 5.0.

His story went viral on social media as people poured accolades on him for his feat.

Source: Legit.ng