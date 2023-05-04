A video of a man who set up a table for a date with a female stranger has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the man took his time to prepare the table in a way that amazed passengers

In the end, after setting the table and placing food, the woman who was flattered by the gesture took the bottle of drink and sipped from it

A Ghanaian man was traveling on a train when he saw a beautiful girl seated beside him and he began to think of ways to make their unplanned meeting memorable.

He came up with the idea of having an impromptu date on the train and very quickly he began to set things up.

Man sets up table for a date on train. Photo credit: @elvismensah Source: TikTok

Sets up the table for date

The passengers found it amusing in the beginning but then the determined young man continued to set it adding things that make a date unforgettable.

After setting the table with the food and drink, the passengers were moved by the creativity and they appeared really flattered by it all. The lady took the drink on the table and began to sip on it.

As of publishing, the video has gathered 308,000 likes with more than hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AuthorMommy2 reacted:

"He don't ask her, he just make it happen."

@BRocka said:

"That's so sweet."

@kenzofashlon14 wrote:

"Picking up the drink means yesss!"

@user36388383888 commented:

"She was low-key recording it."

@Mone'tBae commented:

"I'm GEEKED &love everyone's reaction! They like that's how you do it!"

@user144762981986:

"The man is considering other passengers while using that seat."

@inesemassage

"Yay! We just burged a with the best train date."

@niralan.t:

"On top of that, his clothes gave him away not all the way dry & im hungry."

