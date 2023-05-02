The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which was conducted last Tuesday and Monday.

The examination board, in a statement on Tuesday, May 2, disclosed that no less than 1,595,779 candidates were registered for the examination in 708 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres in approximately 105 examination towns across the country.

According to JAMB, to check the 2023 UTME results, candidates will have to send an SMS with the phone number they used to register, and they will see their results via SMS for now.

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to check your JAMB 2023 results via SMS

Your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2023 results can be checked by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number you used to register for the examination during the registration process.

After sending the UTMERESULT to the shortcodes provided above, you will get your results via SMS.

For now, this is the only process you can access your JAMB results.

This was disclosed by Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the examination board, in a statement on Tuesday evening, May 2.

