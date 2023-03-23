Global site navigation

"He Did Very Well": Mathematics Student Gets 5.0 Perfect CGPA in UNIBEN, Graduates With Strong First Class
by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man has graduated with a solid first-class degree from the University of Benin, Edo state
  • The brilliant man is identified as Solomon Simeon Irabor, and he studied Industrial Mathematics
  • Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are showering him with a lot of congratulatory messages for his feat

A Nigerian student has gone viral after graduating with a first-class from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The smart student named Solomon Simeon Irabor studied Industrial Mathematics, and he aced it.

Photos of a Nigerian student who bagged first-class in industrial Mathematics.
Solomon made a perfect CGPA of 5.0. Photo credit: Twitter/@drpenking.
Source: Twitter

According to a story posted on Twitter by @drpenking, Solomon made a 4.58 CGPA in 100-level.

UNIBEN student makes perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Industrial Mathematics

In his 200-level, he bagged 4.40, which means he fell a few points short of the previous year.

Again in his 300-level, Solomon was able to make 4.10 which was good but a further fall from his 200-level outing.

However, in the 400-level, Solomon made a perfect CGPA of 5.0, and has stunned many people.

A document attached to the tweet shows that Solomon was named the Best Graduating Student in his faculty for the year 2020/2021.

Solomon's academic prowess has impressed a lot of people on Twitter.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@ani_berny said:

"300 level was always the toughest. Congrats bro. Greatest gbagba."

@Emeka_04 said:

"Third year almost whyne am, he come vex for final year. Congrats."

@RumideKunle reacted:

"There is something special about That name Irabor, non that I crossed paths with that is not exceptional..; congratulations."

@Bencharly01 said:

"I graduated from university of Benin and I can tell you how difficult it is to get even a 2:2 from the department of mathematics. This guy is really a genius."

@MaranathaMdp reacted:

"He did well."

Nigerian student makes first class in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated with a first-class abroad.

Before travelling to the UK to study, the man graduated with a third class from OAU.

Many people were stunned when he told his story on Twitter and posted photos of his certificates.

Source: Legit.ng

