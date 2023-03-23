"He Did Very Well": Mathematics Student Gets 5.0 Perfect CGPA in UNIBEN, Graduates With Strong First Class
- A Nigerian man has graduated with a solid first-class degree from the University of Benin, Edo state
- The brilliant man is identified as Solomon Simeon Irabor, and he studied Industrial Mathematics
- Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are showering him with a lot of congratulatory messages for his feat
A Nigerian student has gone viral after graduating with a first-class from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).
The smart student named Solomon Simeon Irabor studied Industrial Mathematics, and he aced it.
According to a story posted on Twitter by @drpenking, Solomon made a 4.58 CGPA in 100-level.
UNIBEN student makes perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Industrial Mathematics
In his 200-level, he bagged 4.40, which means he fell a few points short of the previous year.
Again in his 300-level, Solomon was able to make 4.10 which was good but a further fall from his 200-level outing.
However, in the 400-level, Solomon made a perfect CGPA of 5.0, and has stunned many people.
A document attached to the tweet shows that Solomon was named the Best Graduating Student in his faculty for the year 2020/2021.
Solomon's academic prowess has impressed a lot of people on Twitter.
See the full tweet below:
Reactions from Twitter users
@ani_berny said:
"300 level was always the toughest. Congrats bro. Greatest gbagba."
@Emeka_04 said:
"Third year almost whyne am, he come vex for final year. Congrats."
@RumideKunle reacted:
"There is something special about That name Irabor, non that I crossed paths with that is not exceptional..; congratulations."
@Bencharly01 said:
"I graduated from university of Benin and I can tell you how difficult it is to get even a 2:2 from the department of mathematics. This guy is really a genius."
@MaranathaMdp reacted:
"He did well."
