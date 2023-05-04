A lady who shared a picture of her brother who joined her abroad has gone viral on TikTok

The clip showed the brother struggling with his big luggage after he arrived in the United Kingdom

The smile on the brother's face revealed how happy he was to finally be in foreign land where he hoped to actualize his dreams

A lady has shared the moment her brother came to the UK to join her a year after she started living in the UK.

The brother, who was seen struggling to push his big luggage, could not hide his excitement as it was visible in his face.

Man relocated to UK, joins younger sister.

Happiness written all over his face

Many social media users who saw the video congratulated the young man for finally moving to the UK and hoped to also be able to do so soon.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Flsayo367373 reacted:

"God pleaseeeeeeeeeeee. I want to come back to this post this time next year to say God did it for my brother."

@CherlshRlchards said:

"I remember him from YouTube the one that drove you quys to ShopRite at onitsha before you traveled out finally!"

@Lindsay commented:

"Manifesting this! But I don't have dedicated brothers."

@Amber363883 also said:

"Big bro eeCanada will favour you dear obi. Congratulations."

@LIfewlolly also reacted:

"Awnnn…I thank God for everything . The land of Canada will Favour you Obinna in Jesus name Amen."

@VlctorlaO:

"The joy.. God answer my own prayer ohh... biko S3."

@rhema:

"Awww thank God. Can't wait for my sister to come join me as wellO."

@adebayo1999:

"Please can you help me with the agent processing it for you guys cause my brother have been scammed many times pls help."

@Mimlorlah:

"My sister came to join me after four years of being alone and she has frustrated me ever since."

