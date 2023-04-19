A smart child has explained why the English spelling is not the best way to pronounce English words

In the viral video, the girl makes a case for the study of oral English which is the best way to learn English pronunciation

She gave several examples to back her claim which amazed many people who saw it

The English language is one of the most popular languages in the world and it is estimated that over 1.5 billion people speak English as a first or second language.

For non-native English speakers, pronouncing English words correctly can be difficult, in some cases, the pronunciation of English words can be quite different from the way the words are spelled.

Smart child excellently explains the letter A.

Additionally, English has many words that are not used in other languages, making it difficult for non-native speakers to know how to pronounce them correctly.

Smart child explains its difficulty

A talented young girl has explained how hard it was to pronounce English words through its spelling.

In the TikTok video that has been widely shared the girl explained that the letter 'A' in the English language sounds differently in many words.

She gave an example of 'Many', 'Care' and 'Want' which have letter "a" that sound differently.

Many people who watched the video were moved by the girl's brilliance and admitted that they learnt something.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has garnered 60,000 likes with more than 1300 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

@saheedjeezzy reacted:

"Smart child, her classmates looking like when "when dem teach us this ones?"

@Ihudiyaasiegbu wrote:

"To crown it all she is so pretty. I tap for my future kids."

@aaaaSMum said:

"It sounds like lullaby to that her classmate sleeping."

@CfcAndy commented:

"Reflection of a great Teacher of English."

@laslimdolljboss also commented:

"The girl on the side Dey tire for the accent she wants to slip.'

@blestan01 added:

"The girl in blue just dey sleep"

@Jennygold542

"Not other kids looking at her like he is an alien."

@user76828387880418

"When your money is working."

