A brilliant Nigerian student has graduated with a first class degree from the the University of Hertfordshire, UK

A post made on December 9 by Ibukun Mofesola shows that he previously gradauted from the Obafemi Awolowo University with a 3rd class

The Twitter post has sparked reactions as Nigerians wanted to know what made the difference in the man's academics

A Twitter user has shared his happiness after making first class from the University of Hertfordshire, UK.

In a tweet he made on Friday, December 9, Ibukun Mofesola made it known that he previously bagged a 3rd class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

10 years after bagging the degree in OAU in 2012, Ibukun is now a first-class degree holder from a foreign university.

Student bags first-class abroad after making 3rd class in Nigeria

While he studied Electronics and Electrical Engineering at OAU, he majored in Computer Science at the University of Hertfordshire.

Both degrees are Bsc. and this has made many to wonder what changed in his academic career.

Ibukun wrote while sharing the story:

"Yesterday, 10 years after finishing with a third class from OAU, I graduated from @UniofHerts with a first class in Computer Science. What did they say about what God cannot do again?"

What made the difference?

When people asked for the full story of what transpired at OAU that led to a 3rd class, Ibukun said:

"I'd have loved to tag OAU too so they can say their own congratulations. Not sure if they're on twitter, but if you know their handle, help me tag them. Pastor said this year, my enemies must congratulate me."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@OBAROAKPO69 said:

"Congratulations,tell us the story behind your OAU graduation picture."

@Teeboyo2o reacted:

"Congrats on your win boss but you graduate with third class from OAU and still get mind to go convocation?"

@MorkaNatachi said:

"It is never too late to go back to school if you didn’t do well in your first attempt."

