A funny and entertaining video has showed the moment a father posed for a series of photos

In the video, the man posed hilariously indicating how removed he was from trending new poses

Many people who saw the video also found the trending TikTok short clips very funny

A video which showed a man who is dressed in a proper Islamic fashion attempting different poses has gone viral on TikTok.

The TikTok viral clip shared by, documented all the funny poses that the man made while trying to get a perfect shot.

Dad's hilarious pose trends on social media. Photo credit: @ngutadia Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

After the short photo session the father approached his son who was behind the camera to take a look.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed their joy in seeing the funny video. Someone said he had never seen his father pose for a photo.

The traction around the TikTok video is growing and as of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 10,000 with hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Lastborn reacted:

"Let me see, I bet he was smiling hard at the video. Yohhh this is my favorite video 00 when he frozewasha mhm mhm"

@Ladiablesse said:

"Pose des gens qui ont l'argent"

@MakabeTsolo wrote:

"The first one is giving "statue freeze!"

@Oreoluwa commented:

"Had no idea your Dad was Muslim, he's so cute."

@mashallahnina also commented:

"U said Washa and he just ate it up 'washa' hypeman of the year."

@BIGlk also reacted:

"Number 1, let me see"

@yolanda_mlilo also wrote:

"Is your dad looking for anyone to adopt."

Source: Legit.ng