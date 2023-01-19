A very talented Nigerian girl has gone viral after she displayed her ability to play the Yoruba Talking Drum so well

The lady played at a public place that appears to be a church and people there were stunned by her dexterity on the instrument

Numerous TikTok users have fallen head over heels in love with the girl due to how sweetly she played the drum

A TikTok video of a Nigerian girl who is skilled in playing the Yoruba Talking Drum has gone viral.

The girl played at a gathering that seems to be a church and she swept people off their feet.

The drumer girl is so good on it that she has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@dammybee38.

Source: UGC

Her handling of the instrument was so superb that when the video was posted on TikTok by @dammybee38, it got 1.7 milion views.

Video of a Nigerian girl playing Yoruba Talking Drum

She stood before a microphone and the drum was hung on her left shoulder just so she could use her right hand to tap it with the stick.

Not everyone knows how to play the Yoruba Talking Drum. The girl's dexterity on the traditional music instrument made people to watch in awe.

A particular man who sat beside her left what he was doing and watched her with joy dancing on his face.

When the video emerged on TikTok, the drumer girl quickly became a celebrity. She receieed a lot of commendations and praises from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Moses Chukwuemeka Cl said:

"That man go be like eyin fans mi egbami ke."

@tunde coker

"Tha'ts why it's called a talking drum."

@iamdjsunshine commented:

"Who watched it more than 3x?"

@Olorunwunmi said:

"Lady ayan; that guy on bass asked for your contact digit. Awon guys on strings can be promiscuous oftentimes."

@seabarbie5 reacted:

"It's the way she is doing it effortlessly for me."

@Enimoney001 said:

"Lol tht man beside her was just like this gurl it really a legend."

@manuelab496 said:

"Imagine talent with beauty."

Source: Legit.ng