A funny video of an interview who asked some folks on the street to name a city in Africa has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, most of the participants the man interviewed were unable to name a single city in Africa

However, a respondent said France is a city and country in Africa, a response that strikes the interviewer

Many people have argued that the reason Europeans know little about African countries is because until recently the western media has largely ignored the continent.

Whatever the case, a TikTok video has vividly portrayed how much some Oyinbos know about Africa.

People on the street responds to questions about Africa.

Source: TikTok

France, an African city

In the viral video, a man went into the street to ask a few people to name a city in Africa.

Only a few people were able to get it but many others flunked it. In one of the clips, a man said there is a city called France.

There was a black officer who was honest enough to admit that he did not know a city in Africa.

The video has generated a lot of traction on https://www.tiktok.com/@eugenetoks/video/7205994340844391685 and as of the time of publishing this report, it had 900,000 likes with more than 5000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Lady goes for job interview, meets a man she 'dumped' 6 years ago

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an American woman has revealed she met the man she ghosted six years ago after they went on a date at a job interviewing.

Rylie Jouett, 25, went viral on TikTok after she awkwardly revealed the person who was interviewing her for a barrister position at a company was her former flame.

Rylie lamented about the situation, calling it karma because she desperately needed the job.

Source: Legit.ng