Despite that he is not an elected representative or a senator, Michael Onimisi has been impacting his community so much that he may be mistaken for one

The humanitarian who resigned from his role as a bank manager has overtime put his money where his heart is by influencing and personally financing people-projects

He shares with Legit.ng many of the great changes he has wrought in his community and his future plans for them

In a world where the onus is usually on elected representatives and politicians to provide basic amenities for their people, a Nigerian man identified as Michael Onimisi Alao is doing just that as a concerned individual.

The former bank manager at United Bank for Africa is the brainchild behind many projects and life-changing deeds in Kogi state that many people are not in the know of.

Michael Onimisi resigned from his role as a bank manager.

While it is not clear why he left his role as a bank manager, Michale has devoted his time ever since that decision to bettering the life of Kogi folks in his locality.

Projects influenced and delivered by Michael

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the grassroots person highlighted some of the projects he has executed for his community with his savings.

"I restored a motorized borehole which has been abandoned for over 3 years but has the capacity of serving 30 people at the same time ( it has 30 fetching points at 3 different locations).

"This borehole which is located at Obangede junction of Oboroke Ihima in Okehi LGA of Kogi state was restored by humble self in August last year and the community is happy as they now have safe water to use."

Continuing, he said:

"I also assisted the community, Otut7 Eba in Oboroke to acquire a 500KVA transformer through the office of DG Rural electrification fund, Abuja.

"The community transformer was burnt and I used my contacts to follow up for a replacement and it was delivered within a month after intensive follow-up, I personally used my fund to repair a damaged transformer located at Obangede junction of Oboroke Ihima as well."

Apart from these community-oriented projects, Michael said he has helped less-privileged students pay their school fees in both public and private schools.

"I also assisted students financially to pay JAMB forms every year. WAEC AND NABTEB registrations are not left out too.

"In some critical health issues, I assist offset medical bills and sometimes, I used my contacts to facilitate that.

"So many of our youths get jobs through my efforts in commercial banks and other private sectors," he said.

Michael speaks on his future plans for Ebiraland

Michale said he is not done yet and that he is looking at fixing all abandoned boreholes to ensure people access good water. In his words:

"My aspiration is to locate other abandoned boreholes and fix them so that our people will have access to safe water without trekking long distances for such.

"I am also trying to get a partnership that will assist solve this problem. We have many abandoned motorized borehole that when fixed, will solve the water shortage issue across Ebiraland without necessarily embarking on a new one that comes with high cost."

