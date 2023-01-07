Dr Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, reportedly refused to come out and receive President Buhari when he paid a working visit to Kogi state in December 2022

The development angered the Kogi state government, describing the monarch's action as a disrespect to President Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello

Consequently, Kogi state's Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has queried the monarch and asked him to appear before a panel to explain why he should not be punished

Lokoja - The Kogi state government has reportedly issued a query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, for allegedly disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello.

The monarch was accused of refusing to welcome the president during his working visit to the state on Thursday, December 29, 2022, according to Daily Trust.

The Kogi state government issued a query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, for refusing to welcome President Buhari during his working visit. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

A letter issued by the state's Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs directed the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland to provide a written explanation within two days (48 hours) on why "disciplinary action should not be taken against him for acts of insubordination and disloyalty”.

The monarch was also asked to appear before the panel to be set up by the state government to give an oral explanation on why he should not be punished for his action.

The letter reads:

“It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi and Ebiraland, in particular to grave disrepute. The actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal father of your status.

“In flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the president and the governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the president at the designated venue, rightly approved by the executive governor of the state.

“You have chosen to disdain the office of the executive governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“It’s on record that in time past, top most traditional rulers, including the president, Kogi state council of chiefs do receive the governor of the state on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the state.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian armed forces, the executive governor of Kogi state and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the security of the state and laying bad precedence of traditional institution of the state.”

Ohinoyi of Ebiraland receives query

A source cited by Daily Trust said the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland has received the query.

According to the unnamed palace source, the monarch is considering his next course of action.

