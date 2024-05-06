Chelsea Football Club are battling it out with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen

The Premier League football club has offered Romelu Lukaku and a young player in a swap deal for Osimhen

Chelsea added the sum of €90 million plus Lukaku and the young player to beat the French giant for the signing of the Nigerian striker

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Premier League football club, Chelsea, have joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The London-based club have reportedly tabled an offer of €90m plus Romelu Lukaku and a young player for the Nigerian international.

Chelsea are offering Lukaku plus a young player in the negotiation to get Osimhen Photo credit: Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Chelsea made the move to sign Osimhen a day after PSG expressed their intention by making a €90m plus €40m first offer to Napoli for the 25-year-old striker.

PSG are favourites to get Osimhen, who has a release clause set at around €130m as the perfect replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappé.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, said Chelsea have approached Napoli and are hoping to lower the cost by including Lukaku as part of the deal.

“The English are trying to understand the feasibility of an 80/90 million operation with the inclusion of Lukaku plus a young player in the negotiation.”

According to Goal, the English club prefers Osimhen as he has scored 14 goals in 22 league matches, three more than Lukaku in seven fewer games.

He is also younger at 25 compared to Lukaku, who is 30-year-old

Both players are currently in the Italia Serie A, while Osimhen plays for Napoli, Lukaku is on loan at AS Roma.

Chelsea meet with Osimhen's agents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea opened talks with Osimhen’s representatives over the Napoli striker’s terms.

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Chelsea stepped up their interest with discussions with Osimhen’s agents to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Galetti said Osimhen is Chelsea's main transfer target for the summer of 2024. He said both parties have a common will to get the deal done but nothing has been agreed yet.

