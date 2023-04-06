The leaked telephone conversation involving Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bishop David Oyedepo has continued to generate heated reactions online

In fact, Obi reacted to the viral audio and maintained it was doctored and he has constantly been in support of conversations that will promote Nigeria's unity and not divide it

Reacting to the development, a top lawyer and political analyst has maintained that the leaked audio is a cheap propaganda and promoted by mischief makers

A Nigerian lawyer has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is promoting a false narrative about the Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi, for the February 25 presidential election.

A member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who doubles as the NBA secretary, Bukuru branch in Plateau state, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., in a chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, April 6, disclosed that the APC is behind the purported leaked phone call involving Obi and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Peter Obi's leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio with Oyedepo. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

"APC rides on propaganda", analyst maintains

While noting that the "APC rides on propaganda", Barrister Rotimi added thus:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"APC rides on propaganda. It is their stock in trade. The authenticity of the purported audio herein referred has not been determined by any expert knowledgeable in that field. It therefore, for all intent and purposes, remains a conjecture, a surmise and cheap propaganda, by mischief makers."

"Obi promotes Nigeria's peace and unity, viral audio, a lie" - young businessman

For a young businessman, identified simply as Joseph, Peter Obi's main objective for the country overrides such allegations against his personality which makes the claims from the alleged conversation he had with Oyedepo, false.

"This is wrong accusations and we call still call it a game in politics. As far as I'm concerned, this cannot be true, with all Obi's honour and respect for the country and youth, I don't think he can be finding ways to cause unlawful unrest or fighting against the peace and unity of the country because the establishment of peace and unity is his objective and what he is so concerned about in the country.

"For such a man looking for crisis in such a way in the same country is untrue.

"We may agree to the message sent to Oyedepo for advising Christians to vote for him, that may be true but using this same agenda to wreak havoc in the country is something else that can't be considered as true," Joseph stated in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent.

Peter Obi makes 3 allegations against APC, speaks on leaked audio with Oyedepo

Peter Obi has said that the leaked audio of the conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chaple is doctored.

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has said he has directed his legal team to commence legal action against Peoples Gazette, a media outlet that published leaked audio between him and Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

Reacting to the leaked audio on Wednesday, March 5, the former governor of Anambra state insisted that the audio was doctored and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal of setting out to tarnish his image.

Olofa breaks silence, distances self from Obi’s leaked audio

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, has dissociated himself from the leaked conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Oba Gbadamosi maintained that he was a father figure to all, irrespective of tribe and religion, while warning the public to desist from unguarded manipulation of facts.

According to the traditional ruler, there is nothing between him and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, and the palace only welcomed him as every Oba would do.

Source: Legit.ng