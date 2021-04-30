A woman identified as Julie recently quit her job as a bank cleaner after 35 years

Julie however left an unexpected note for her awful boss in her last place of work

The content of the note has emerged and sparked debates on social media

A woman finally called it quits on her occupation as a bank cleaner; a job she had been doing for the past 35 years.

The woman identified as Julie, however, left an emotional note for her boss and this got many people talking on social media.

Sharing the heartwarming note on Twitter, her son, @joecousins89, wished his mum a happy retirement as he stated that she sure had the last laugh with her move against her boss who he described as awful.

He wrote:

"And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh!"

In the note, Julie appeared to politely slam her boss for what she described as 'dressing her down'.

Some social media users hailed the woman for acting maturely while others frowned at the unidentified boss.

@johnrussell1969 reacted:

"Never understood why people think what they do for a living reflects their importance. I was raised to believe that a job is a job and anyone getting up and going to work deserves the same respect, whether they pick up trash or run the company. Good for your mom! Respect!"

@RosieDicken commented:

"One of my male managers was repeatedly rude to our lovely cleaner. One day she calmly got up, disappeared for a few mins then reappeared with a really smug look on her face. He later discovered she’d removed the bogrolls, towels & soap from the mens loos, locked them up..."

@carolcubbin remarked:

"I'm a cleaner for the nhs in a secure mental health hospital. We're treated as a valued members of the team. Patients trust and open up to us more than nursing staff. We are no threat to them. We play a big part in their recovery.I was a catering manager before I joined the nhs."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had quit his security job and stunned the internet as he dropped off a personal note for his female boss.

The female boss named Felicia Opoku-Folitse took to Linkedln to share the personal letter her security man wrote her.

What, however, made her emotional in the 10-paragraphed letter was that the security man, who wasn't related to her in any way, appreciated her for all the care, love and kindness she showed him during the course of his work.

