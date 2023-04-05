Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, has reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has taken to social media to warn fans after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

the movie star shared a series of photos of the 23-year-old fraudster on his official Instagram page and explained how he was nabbed.

According to IK, Enofe had duped an unsuspecting American woman of $70,000 (N32 million) in a love relationship scam.

Reactions as man using IK Ogbonna's photos to scam women gets arrested. Photos: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor added that the scammer was later nabbed after the involvement of private investigators who came to the rescue of the American woman, and he was subsequently arrested by the Nigerian police.

IK Ogbonna then used the opportunity to warn his fans once again not to fall for such schemes.

His caption reads in part:

“I do this today again to let the general public know that there are a lot more of other persons c laiming to be IK Ogbonna on the Internet. I will never ask for monetary favour from anyone on the Internet and if you see such on social media, please report such person or persons to me on my verified social media handle.”

See his post below:

Reactions as IK Ogbonna speaks on man arrested for using his pictures to scam women

Read what some social media users had to say about the development below:

phantakay09:

“I call such women desperate women. How can someone you haven't seen, you barely know or you just met and all of a sudden the person starts requesting money from you and you desperately transferred it. People should just slow down biko. May God help us.”

arsenalbabe:

“Yup they hit me up using your name. Unfortunately I am just as broke as they are, and I had the time so I had fun with him . He waited for his money for a while before I told him my dog needed money for castration.”

chidiiuto:

“Such a small boy… Be of good conduct they won’t listen, now look at him .. 70k dolls is no small money…”

Abibia77:

“Someone tried me a few days ago. Right away I knew it was a scam. I asked them to video chat and they used a recording of you .”

nene_george:

“Lol, I know them, they’ve everywhere on the internet. They use celebrities names like Mike Ezuruonye, Fredrick Leonard, Jim Iyke etc. They have no human sympathy. Lock them up!!!”

Owusilens:

“And the money now na women e go use am carry, buy car then drink.”

Source: Legit.ng