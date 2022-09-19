Many have bemoaned the resignation of a Nigerian bank manager, Mr Micahel Aloa, who has worked for 9 years

Information obtained by Legit.ng indicates that Alao had worked as a branch manager in three branches of the bank

Many people who know him attest that he is a jolly good fellow who used his personal resources to help the poor

A Nigerian banker, Michael Alao has resigned from his position after working meritoriously for 9 years.

Aloa was the branch manager of three out of the four branches where he worked in his bank, the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Alao thanked God for the services he was able to render to society through his little position.

According to the statement, he was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title in recognition of his community service. This is in addition to countless other awards he has received for his meritorious service.

The statement reads in part:

"My sojourn in the banking sector is rather a symbiotic one. While I assiduously gave the bank the best of diligence and honesty in discharging my official and assigned duties and responsibilities, I had the opportunity of attending courses and programs leading to the award of masters degree and some other professional certificates.

"How best can I express my gratitude to several individuals, corporate organisations, interest groups, the management/staff of the bank as well as customers from whom I have received numerous awards of excellence and letters of commendation for my honest and result-oriented dealings with them in the course of my service at the bank.

"Serving the bank further strengthens my love for society and the people. My giant stride in community development came to the public glare and was subsequently recognized with a Chieftaincy title conferred on me just recently."

