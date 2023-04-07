Some oyinbo people were recently put to the test regarding their ability to properly pronounce Nigerian names

A black content creator took to the streets to interview various foreigners and give them Nigerian names to pronounce

The words included traditional names of people as well as names of some popular states in Nigeria

Almost everyone cannot properly pronounce words that are peculiar to a certain alien culture and it takes practice to learn the correct pronunciation and intonation.

As expected, watching foreigners pronounce words that they are not familiar with is always an intriguing venture.

Lady asks whites to pronounce Nigerian names Photo credit: @dreaknowsbest

Source: TikTok

A black content creator with the handle @Dreaknowsbest on TikTok decided to confirm if foreigners would be able to pronounce Nigerian names of people and places.

Everyone who attempted to say the words 'butchered' it beyond repair. They didn't get it right in the hilarious video.

One of the interviewees claimed that Nasarawa was where rockets are been shot from. The content creator was shocked.

The words and names they were told to pronounce included 'Azubuike, Kehinde, Nasarawa and Ekenedilichukwu.'

Social media reactions

@imachimwracto said:

"She pretties."

@hey.its.ryan17 said:

"That girl that said nasawara shocked me."

@Mmesoma667 wrote:

"That girl that pronounced Nasarawa is from Dunukofia ...I am sure."

@jomidarkbeauty wrote:

"Azubuikebook abi what did that one say?"

@soloh Cruz wrote:

"After people will be forcing me to speak correct English as if they can speak my own dialect."

@Nae Fanpage commented:

"Bro said where dey shoot rockets."

@user2852391608023 said:

"It's spelt as nasawara but pronounced as nasarawa."

@veefhorvera wrote:

"Ayyyy for the nasarawa girl."

@annabelbeautyworl said:

"Azu bu ake na only Igbo understand the snake part of the pronouncement."

@Missparkers wrote:

"Is the chikiwo for me."

@user1798014237732 said:

"How the woman call azubuike last ee."

@Alisha commented:

"The first girl."

@Peter Omachonu said:

"Nothing much to say but Naija to dah bone!"

@Winnie Samuel93 wrote:

"I love your energy babes am married to an Igbo man and I can't even pronounce his name's correctly I use only his English one."

@King_kwaene said:

"That girl destroyed my l name, Ekenedilichukwu. Please use another name."

@don't_play_with_it said:

"I love your height."

@Honoré Onyeka quizzed:

"What about ONYEKA?"

@genny commented:

"Them go soon call shakabula."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng