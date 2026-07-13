Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, weeks after missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA had removed the official from its World Cup list following an arrest in the United Kingdom

The sexual assault case against Dieperink was later dropped after police found insufficient evidence

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, just weeks after he was withdrawn from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his arrest in the United Kingdom over allegations of sexual assault involving a teenage boy.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed his death in a statement, while Dutch outlet AD reported that police had opened an investigation after his body was discovered. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death.

Referee Rob Dieperink officiates the match between NAC Breda and SC Telstar. Photo by Marcel van Dorst

Source: Getty Images

FIFA dropped referee before World Cup

According to The New York Times, Dieperink had originally been selected among the officials for the World Cup before FIFA removed him from the tournament following his arrest in April.

The allegations stemmed from an incident in Croydon, England, where he was accused of unwanted touching and attempting to entice a teenage boy to his hotel room before officiating Crystal Palace's UEFA Conference League fixture against Fiorentina.

However, after reviewing CCTV footage, digital devices and other available evidence, London's Metropolitan Police concluded there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson quoted by the Daily Mail said:

"Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken."

Reacting after the case was dismissed, Dieperink maintained his innocence.

"It makes me very sad that I have been wrongly accused. I fully cooperated with the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB."

"The allegations were refuted and the case was dismissed within two weeks after an adequate and thorough investigation by the police."

He added that although he respected FIFA's decision, he was disappointed to miss the World Cup.

Dutch FA pays tribute

Paying tribute, the KNVB described Dieperink as one of the country's respected officials.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of referee Rob Dieperink. With Rob, the refereeing community loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, a fine and dedicated colleague."

Dieperink made his Eredivisie debut in 2017 and later served as a VAR official at UEFA Euro 2024. His final match came on Saturday when he officiated a pre-season friendly between Go Ahead Eagles and Apollon FC.

South Africa mourned World Cup star

Legit.ng previously reported that South African midfielder Jayden Adams died at the age of 25 just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had been granted additional leave following the tournament and was due to rejoin his club's pre-season preparations in Austria before news of his tragic death emerged.

Source: Legit.ng