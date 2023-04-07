A video of ace Nollywood actors Aki and Pawpaw at a recent event singing one of their hit songs from back in the day has got people talking online

The veteran comics, in the trending clip, were seen singing one of their reggae songs used in a 2007 movie they starred in

The clip got people talking online as Nigerians hailed them for putting smiles on their faces for years

A video of veteran Nigerian comic actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki and Pawpaw, has sparked reactions online.

Aki and Pawpaw, in the trending clip, were seen thrilling an audience with some of their banging tunes from years back.

A funny clip of Aki and Pawpaw thrilling an audience with songs from an old movie trends online. Photo credit: @ositaiheme/@chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

It was a song they performed in one of the evergreen movies, Reggae Boys. The clip brought back memories as the pair gleefully delivered an excellent performance.

Many of their fans couldn't help but react to the clip, thanking the veterans for rolling back the years and putting smiles on their faces.

Watch the video posted by Aki and Paw Paw below:

See some of the reactions the video of Aki and Paw Paw performing Reggae Boys stirred

@djgloryofafrica:

"Legends ❤️❤️. Thank you for making our childhood a memorable one."

@_____onyii:

"Forever reggae boys. “There’s a show in town… will u be there, will u be there” ."

@sammy_izu:

"The GenZ won’t relate to this song."

@mr_browny101:

"Will you be there ehh ehh ...will you be there ehh ehh...when boys is hitting so high... when boys is hitting so high... every body hitting so high, come let's go ,come let's go ...aiyeiyeiye."

@glowree_diamond:

"Una enter studio for the song that year."

@lili_moorre:

"I remember this song from one film you guys acted."

@volcanicdapositive:

"Those born in 2007 don know this."

@theophilus_richie_

" thank you akin & pawpaw we love you so much."

@yourunusualpharmacist_09:

" Legends thanks for making our childhood sweet."

@mar_vinz_01:

"D meme king."

