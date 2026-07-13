Erling Haaland expressed pride in Norway's 2026 World Cup campaign after the team beat Brazil before falling to England in the quarterfinals

Haaland credited the squad for proving Norway could compete with football's biggest nations, saying the team made England fight hard for their win

The striker pointed to Norway's young generation as the foundation for future success at World Cups and European Championships

Erling Haaland has broken his silence on Norway's 2026 FIFA World Cup run after their 2-1 loss to England in the quarterfinal.

The Manchester City forward said the team's performance during the tournament has fundamentally changed how the country is perceived in world football.

Norway forward Erling Haaland says the football team has put the country on the map following their performance at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

We've put Norway on the map - Haaland

Norway forward Erling Haaland said the squad had achieved something significant beyond the scorelines after their quarterfinal exit.

Haaland said the squad had achieved something significant beyond the scorelines. He said:

"I think after this tournament, we've put Norway on the map, so to speak. Now it's about maintaining those standards. I'm incredibly PROUD," the Manchester City striker said.

Norway's campaign included a memorable Round of 32 victory over Brazil, one of the tournament's pre-competition favourites, before a quarterfinal loss to England.

According to FTW, Haaland acknowledged the defeat but was quick to point out that England were pushed every step of the way. He said:

"We lost to England in the end, but we made them fight for it. Perhaps it could have gone differently."

Haaland targets future tournament*

Rather than dwelling on the exit, Haaland shifted focus to what lies ahead for Norwegian football.

He described the current crop of players as a generation capable of sustained success, pointing to future editions of both the World Cup and the European Championship as realistic targets. He said via Times of India:

"We've got more World Cups and Euros ahead of us; I think it's time for us to really establish ourselves. We've got a fantastic generation."

The remarks drew responses from football followers online.

@EMRYS0110 said:

"He is right with every word he said...imagine them moving 12 places ahead in FIFA World rankings…he has indeed put them on the map and as e be right now, no team fit underestimate Norway as it stands…dem no small at all and I pity who no rate them."

@Dare_Ekitiman added:

Yes, what Haaland said here is true. They still have relatively young squad. Most of them still have Atleat 2World Cup potentially and their golden generation hasn't reached the peak yet.

"If they continue with this momentum and also transit their under 21 best players they can win the European competition. That competition rewards teams with most firm not just a big country."

FIFA hails Norway

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world football governing body has hailed Norway's performance at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA wrote that the match between the Vikings and Elephants produced another piece of history in the game at the Mundial.

Source: Legit.ng