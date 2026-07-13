Cape Town, the South African city where late star Jayden Adams was born, holds a rich history as the first European settlement on the continent

The city became the first outside Europe to have 10 Blue Flag-certified beaches in 2016, and hosts the only nuclear power plant in South Africa

Cape Town is home to the world's first heart transplant site, nearly 7,000 endemic plant species, and a colony of around 3,000 endangered African penguins

Cape Town, the South African city where the late star Jayden Adams was born, is widely celebrated for its beaches, nightlife and acclaimed restaurants.

Beyond its surface appeal, however, the city carries a depth of history, scientific achievement and natural wonder that few destinations on the continent can match.

Cape Town beaches shine with Blue Flag status, attracting visitors to pristine sands and vibrant coastal life. Photo credit: Murat Ozgur Guvendik/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town's place in history

According to Holidify, the city was established in 1652 by Jan van Riebeeck of the Dutch East India Company, originally designed to serve as a resupply station at the midpoint of the sea route to the east. That founding makes it South Africa's oldest European settlement, earning it the enduring nickname "The Mother City."

Its historical weight extends into the modern era. On February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela delivered his landmark speech from the balcony of Cape Town City Hall, shortly after his release from prison following decades of resistance to apartheid. Robben Island, where Mandela spent close to 18 years as a prisoner, sits off the city's coast and has since been converted into a museum visited by people from around the world.

Cape Town is also home to South Africa's oldest standing building, constructed by the Dutch East India Company between 1666 and 1679, as well as the country's oldest garden, The Company's Garden, which still contains a centuries-old saffron pear tree in its vegetable patch.

Records, nature and innovation

The city's scientific credentials are just as striking. Groote Schuur Hospital, located in Cape Town, was the site of the world's first successful heart transplant on December 3, 1967, a milestone in medical history.

On the environmental front, Cape Town became the first city outside Europe to have 10 of its beaches certified as Blue Flag beaches in 2016, a designation that recognises exceptional water quality, cleanliness, facilities and safety. Boulders Beach, one of the most recognised of these, shelters a colony of roughly 3,000 African penguins, a species classified as endangered and found only along the southern African and Namibian coastline.

Botanical diversity

The city's botanical diversity is equally remarkable. Its floral kingdom contains approximately 7,000 plant species found nowhere else on earth. At the heart of this landscape sits Table Mountain, a flat-topped landmark that draws hikers and tourists in significant numbers and is reputedly the site of at least four marriage proposals every month.

Cape Town is the second most populated city in South Africa, with around 3.5 million residents, and 43% of its population is under the age of 25, giving it one of the youngest demographic profiles of any major city globally. The city also hosts Koeberg Power Station, the only nuclear plant on the African continent, which has been operational since 1984 and contributes approximately 5% of South Africa's total electricity supply.

Cape Town nightlife pulses with energy, blending music, culture, and world-class dining experiences. Photo credit: Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police give update on death of Jayden Adams

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African police have confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose sudden passing at the age of 25 has left the football community in mourning.

Adams' death was confirmed by his representatives and guardian, although the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy have not yet been made public. The talented midfielder had only recently returned from representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Source: Legit.ng