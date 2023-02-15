A hilarious video of a young Nigerian woman trying so hard to pronounce the word Bluetooth has kept people in stitches

In the video, the young lady's pronunciation of Bluetooth was peculiar because of her two missing front teeth

The smart lady, however, continued to make several attempts at the word, but it didn't come out as expected

A funny video of a young Nigerian woman pronouncing the word Bluetooth, as suggested by someone on her social media page, has gone viral with lots of comments and likes.

The lady made several attempts at the word, which sounded strange to the ears because she had extensive gap teeth.

Lady with gap teeth pronounces Bluetooth. Photo Credit: @iamthereal_debbie

Source: TikTok

Her pronunciation sounded like the passage of air between the gaps in the mouth or the purring of a cat.

After several attempts and rejecting the initial results, she settled for the one she thought was the best she could offer and just went with it as her final answer.

Social media reactions

diverjpae said:

"Comment section! see as I rush enter."

@areathaaustin wrote:

"Ya! bluethuss! man it's waaaay too early in my neck-of-the-woods."

@kaddusamuel3 wrote:

"I don't know wen this year is coming to the end."

@ghana_boy25 said:

"Please pronounce Bluefuf Blueffuf Bluefuff yh."

@stevetruko1987 commented:

"Blue wooooof woooof almost barked."

@beautydikepu commented:

"Please pronounce the tutor tooted the toot."

@claper3 said:

"Blue fufu.. damm."

@reena6619 said:

"I am weakkkkkkk."

@m_editz15 said:

"Bluesouss."

@shamsamiri1 wrote:

"Please pronounce Bluetooth plus Bluetooth two."

@shelongraham said:

"This app will make me go to hell."

@burningspear2021 wrote:

"From bluetooth to bluefoooof to bluefooooof."

@bolanlebam02 wrote:

"Yes you gatt it."

@gilly_machachari said:

"What of effervescence?"

@tamaranull1 wrote:

"I couldn't have said it better!"

@Saad said:

"Nah i'm gone & done."

@deanybaby2020 wrote:

"Also thesaurus, therapy, thoughtful and throughout please."

@designnlab said:

"You just earned a new follower."

@user6678271999499 said:

"Please pronounce too much appreciation."

@lincoln7913 commented:

"Please pronounce vuvuzela."

@OTTIxaicnibabyu wrote:

"Blue fufuu very soon nah blue garri."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady creates gap teeth by filing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has become an internet sensation after a video captured the moment she got her teeth filed vertically to create a gap. A diastema - or gap teeth as it is popularly known - is a space or gap between two teeth.

Many species of mammals have diastemata as a normal feature, most commonly between the incisors and molars. The gaps are common for children and can exist in adult teeth as well. And while it is not a standard of beauty in places like the United States, it is considered a sign of beauty. Perhaps, this explains why the lady in the now-viral video got a gap.

The clip shows her flaunting the artificially-created diastema. However, despite it being a thing of beauty in many parts of Nigeria, not so many people understood why she went for the look. Many who commented talked about how they spent money closing theirs.

Source: Legit.ng