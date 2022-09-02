A hilarious video of two white youngsters trying so hard to speak Nigerian slang has stirred hilarious reactions online

In a video making rounds online, a Nigerian lady walked up to the white kids and asked them to pronounce 'eskelebetiolebebe'

Social media users have penned down hilarious comments after watching the funny video shared on Instagram

Two white kids have caused a frenzy on social media following their attempt to pronounce Nigerian slang.

A Nigerian lady identified as @MsPepo on Instagram had approached the kids requesting that they pronounce 'eskelebetiolebebe'.

Nigerian lady asks oyinbo to pronounce 'eskelebetiolebebe' Photo Credit: @MsPepo

Source: Instagram

In a hilarious video, the youngsters tried their best to pronounce the slang but their accents failed them.

After several attempts to impress MsPepo, they asked if they had gotten the pronunciation, but the lady burst into laughter.

Netizens react to hilarious video

Thebella.olaoye said:

"The guy really wanted to impress us but ko bosi."

Joy_u_patricks wrote:

"Pawpaw's expression is really versatile."

Drugzlurd commented:

"Omor dat paw paw look ehh."

Iam_ttroy commented:

"Did I get it?"

Rejoiceobasa asked:

"Why una dey stress Oyibo na?"

Just_uyomi noted:

"You can never get it my dear."

Belleza_ng added:

"This one give me hope shaa. Them no fit speak my language too. So when I pronounce an English word incorrectly, I am not a failure."

Babygirlsoma_x reacted:

"The last pawpaw clip."

Creatorchoszer said:

"Leave people children. God."

Deartife_ commented:

"Leave them abeg. You didn’t start from 1-2 syllables. Even me I can’t pronounce that properly."

