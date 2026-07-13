Nollywood actress Mosun Filani has reacted after actor Baraka publicly criticised her personality

Rather than launching a direct attack, the actress shared a message about opinions and self-worth

Her response has shifted attention from the controversy to a lesson about confidence and resilience

Nollywood actress Mosun Filani has finally responded after fellow actor Baraka publicly described her as "very rude" and accused her of carrying herself with excessive pride.

The actress addressed the controversy through a post on her Instagram page on Saturday, July 11.

She made it clear that while people are free to have opinions about her, she would not allow those opinions to determine who she is.

Baraka claims Mosun Filani was disrespectful and overly self-important. Photos: Baraka/Mosun Filani.

Source: Instagram

The drama began after Baraka openly criticised Mosun Filani, claiming she was disrespectful and overly self-important.

Taking to Instagram, the actress appeared unshaken by the criticism.

She reminded her followers that everyone has the right to express an opinion, regardless of whether it is positive or negative.

According to the actress, the greatest mistake anyone can make is allowing another person's perception to shape their identity.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But the mistake you will ever make is allowing their opinion to define or affect who you are," she wrote.

She rounded off her message by wishing her followers a happy weekend while describing the world as a "wicked place."

Watch the Instagram video of Mosun Filani responding to Baraka's comments

Reactions trail Mosun Filani's comments about Baraka

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@bolatito_ejire stated:

"My own role model from that little girl age...grew up choosing you as a role model and I have never regretted it for once. Those big big yoruba now sound well and guess what I'm a chanter and a record artist today. Done sound track to many movies ORI REBIRTH END CREDITS WAS ONE OF MANY HAVE DONE. love you always"

@popsy_ellas shared:

"Ayaba Oduoye, do you remember the movie Onigba Aje that you starred in with Baba Kola Oyewo? It's truly a timeless classic and one that will always be remembered. May Baba's soul continue to rest in eternal peace"

@ganiy_uolaitan noted:

"My own fave. You taught me when you served at IMMACULATE HEART COMPREHENSIVE HIGH SCHOOL and you were so quite and nice to us. God bless you ma."

@esther_bukola wrote:

"Nothing anybody can say that will change my perspective of who this amazing woman is. My encounter with her at oasis in Maryland made me love her more. She was so pleasant and loving with her beautiful long hair natural hair. I can not forget that day as an actress just snapped at me few hours before she came in to the store that same day, love you mama"

Mosun Filan makes it clear that while people are free to have opinions about her, she would not allow those opinions to determine who she is. Photo: Mosun Filani.

Source: Instagram

Lateef shares secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng