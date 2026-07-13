Belgium has announced that it has listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry

It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa

In another section on the website, Belgium said citizens of some countries need a visa to visit the country

Just like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Spain, and a few other countries, Belgium has published a list showing the countries whose nationals can travel to Belgium without a visa.

The list, which can be found on the website of the Belgian government, shows several countries from different continents around the world.

Belgium names 59 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Richard Sellers/Allstar/MarkRubens/Stefan Cristian Cioata

Source: Getty Images

Belgium publishes visa-free entry list

Findings show that while citizens of some countries are not required to hold a visa, nationals of some other countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Belgium.

This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not require a visa to travel to Belgium.

Belgium free-visa: List of eligible countries

The list is below.

Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Bahamas Barbados Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominica El Salvador North Macedonia Georgia Grenada Guatemala Holy See (Vatican City) Honduras Israel Japan Kiribati Malaysia Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Nicaragua Palau Panama Paraguay Peru Samoa San Marino Serbia Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States United Kingdom Uruguay Venezuela

The details found on the Belgium immigration website can be accessed through this link.

Maldives names countries with visa-on-arrival access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives published a list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report explained that travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days without paying a visa-on-arrival fee, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng