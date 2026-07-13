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Belgium Publishes Names of 59 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For Visa-Free Entry
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Belgium Publishes Names of 59 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For Visa-Free Entry

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Belgium has announced that it has listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry
  • It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa
  • In another section on the website, Belgium said citizens of some countries need a visa to visit the country

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Just like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Spain, and a few other countries, Belgium has published a list showing the countries whose nationals can travel to Belgium without a visa.

The list, which can be found on the website of the Belgian government, shows several countries from different continents around the world.

Belgium releases official list of 59 countries eligible for visa-free entry
Belgium names 59 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Richard Sellers/Allstar/MarkRubens/Stefan Cristian Cioata
Source: Getty Images

Belgium publishes visa-free entry list

Findings show that while citizens of some countries are not required to hold a visa, nationals of some other countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Belgium.

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This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not require a visa to travel to Belgium.

Read also

Maldives publishes names of 5 African countries eligible for visa on arrival, mentions stay duration

Belgium free-visa: List of eligible countries

The list is below.

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Brazil
  10. Brunei
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Dominica
  16. El Salvador
  17. North Macedonia
  18. Georgia
  19. Grenada
  20. Guatemala
  21. Holy See (Vatican City)
  22. Honduras
  23. Israel
  24. Japan
  25. Kiribati
  26. Malaysia
  27. Marshall Islands
  28. Mauritius
  29. Mexico
  30. Micronesia
  31. Moldova
  32. Monaco
  33. Montenegro
  34. New Zealand
  35. Nicaragua
  36. Palau
  37. Panama
  38. Paraguay
  39. Peru
  40. Samoa
  41. San Marino
  42. Serbia
  43. Seychelles
  44. Singapore
  45. Solomon Islands
  46. South Korea
  47. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  48. Saint Lucia
  49. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  50. Timor-Leste
  51. Tonga
  52. Trinidad and Tobago
  53. Tuvalu
  54. Ukraine
  55. United Arab Emirates
  56. United States
  57. United Kingdom
  58. Uruguay
  59. Venezuela

The details found on the Belgium immigration website can be accessed through this link.

Maldives names countries with visa-on-arrival access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives published a list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.

The report explained that travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days without paying a visa-on-arrival fee, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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