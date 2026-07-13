Belgium Publishes Names of 59 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify For Visa-Free Entry
- Belgium has announced that it has listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry
- It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa
- In another section on the website, Belgium said citizens of some countries need a visa to visit the country
Just like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Spain, and a few other countries, Belgium has published a list showing the countries whose nationals can travel to Belgium without a visa.
The list, which can be found on the website of the Belgian government, shows several countries from different continents around the world.
Belgium publishes visa-free entry list
Findings show that while citizens of some countries are not required to hold a visa, nationals of some other countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Belgium.
This article, however, focuses on the countries whose citizens do not require a visa to travel to Belgium.
Maldives publishes names of 5 African countries eligible for visa on arrival, mentions stay duration
Belgium free-visa: List of eligible countries
The list is below.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Holy See (Vatican City)
- Honduras
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
The details found on the Belgium immigration website can be accessed through this link.
Maldives names countries with visa-on-arrival access
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Maldives published a list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.
The report explained that travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days without paying a visa-on-arrival fee, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng